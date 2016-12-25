Gang wars, thefts kept Gurgaon cops busy in 2016

Going by numbers, frequent shootouts between rival gangs and vehicles thefts have kept Gurgaon police busy in 2016.

The killing of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in February brought back memories of gang wars that used to dominate public life in the city, a decade ago.

Although he was killed in Mumbai, the ripples were felt in the city. Five Gurgaon police were booked by their Mumbai counterparts in the alleged encounter.

On September 21, another gangster, Mahesh ‘Attack’, was shot dead by unidentified men outside his real estate firm office near Jharsa Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

On October 17, unidentified gunmen shot dead Manish Gujjar, the elder brother of jailed gangster Binder Gujjar.

In both cases, the police ascertained the involvement of gangster Kaushal.

Besides gang wars, carjacking, thefts and burglaries constituted more than 50% of crimes reported in the city.

As many as 3,518 vehicle thefts, 3,678 other thefts and 465 burglaries have been reported in the year so far.

“Curbing vehicle thefts remains our priority. We have formed special teams for this and have solved many cases. But it still remains a challenge as we usher in 2017,” Sandeep Khirwar, commissioner of police for Gurgaon, said.

As many as 247 cases of abduction were reported, of which the abduction of inspector Surender Phogat, then station house officer of DLF Sector 29 police station, got a lot of attention.

He was abducted by four men he had picked up on suspicion on June 30 and was later traced to Kosi village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Crime against women remained another major area that raised safety concerns among residents. As many as 283 dowry cases, 270 molestations and 127 rapes were reported.

A 34-year-old woman from Shillong in Meghalaya died after being stabbed nearly 30 times by a 26-year-old man, who had allegedly been stalking her, in public view near the MG Road Metro station on October 24.

As many as 95 crimes against children were reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

On August 7, a four-year-old girl of a private school was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendant inside a moving school bus.

On November 26, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated after being raped and her body was found in a vacant plot near a shopping mall on Sohna road.

Police said staff shortage is also a problem.

Of the 4,822 sanctioned posts for the city, the police force has only 3,462 personnel, as of December 2016.

“We are working towards ensuring better safety of citizens, women in particular. We have been promised more staff by next year. Things will improve in the coming days,” Khirwar said.