Residents of Garden Villas in Gurgaon complain of water crisis, officials’ apathy

The water supply lines in the city’s upscale colony Garden Villa in DLF Phase-4 have gone dry for the past three days, forcing the residents to shell out money for water tankers to meet their daily needs.

According to residents, water is supplied to the area only for five to ten minutes twice a day. But for the last three days, there is no water supply at all. The situation is so bad that some people complained they are forced to visit their friends and relatives to use toilets.

Garden Villa, DLF City Phase-4, where hundreds of residents are suffering due to acute water shortage, said they have not received water since Monday evening. This is despite the fact that the upscale locality is directly connected to the DLF water supply.

Residents said they took the matter to executive engineer at the booster station at Supermart-1 and to DLF site officials. They were given assurance that the water supply will be restored on Friday.

“When we rang the DLF site office on Thursday, they said they were on off and would look into the matter on Friday. I asked them what if we urgently need water, they told me to call a tanker,” said Brij Mohan Mehta, a resident.

“We are worst hit by the water crisis. This has happened just because of the failure in planning. They should have some alternative arrangements to store water, and generator in case of power issues. The booster station had some technical fault and their water supply has always been erratic in the area. I can’t dig a borewell to get water. I have to rely on the developer for water supply,” said Mehta.

Radha Khanna, another resident, said that she has to shell out R800 for the water tanker and have ordered it twice in last four days.

Residents also alleged that despite several complaints to the developer, no action has been taken yet. “Lack of water has been a major issue in our area for several years. Every time we file a complaint with the developer, they promise to look into the matter. But the situation on the ground remains the same,” said Charu Mehta, a resident.

On the other hand, the DLF spokesperson said there is no problem with the water supply and they are supplying water to the area regularly.