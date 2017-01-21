Govt to investigate grant of CLUs to 4 petrol pumps in Gurgaon

The complaints received by Haryana government concerning irregularities committed in grant of Change of Land Use (CLU) to four petrol pumps in Gurgaon are being reinvestigated and action would be taken on receipt of complete report.

This was stated by Rajesh Khullar, principal secretary to chief minister, while talking to mediapersons in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Khullar said that the initial report received in the issue of petrol pumps has revealed that high tension wires passed above these petrol pumps. However, it was not clear in the report that whether high tension wires existed when occupation certificates were issued to a few of these petrol pumps.

Also, the report was not clear on the guilty officials who had not mentioned in their report that high tension wires existed there. “There are a few such cases that when the CLU was issued, the overhead high tension wire were not running there, but these wires were installed later. In some cases, the occupation certificate was issued after installation of overhead high tension wires. The statements of concerned officers are still awaited. The government is getting the whole issue reinvestigated to have a complete report before taking any action,” Khullar said.

When asked to comment on action to be taken against the officers found guilty during Jat reservation agitation, Khullar said that there were separate files of such officers, which were being studied. Decision would be taken in each such case separately, he said.