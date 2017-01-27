Gurgaon: 10-year-old girl’s kin demands death penalty for rapist

The family of the 10-year old girl, whose body was found three days ago in a room built on a vacant plot in Sector 53 seven days after she went missing, want nothing but death penalty for the perpetrator(s) of the crime. The bereaved parents were shocked by the torture meted out to their daughter and said they could not believe that their girl was no more.

The family is from West Bengal and they have a 14-year old son who lives in their village in Murshidabad. They have not told him what has happened to his sister. Neither parents can speak Hindi and only converse in Bangla despite having stayed in Gurgaon for six years.

“I want nothing but see the criminals hanged for committing such a heinous crime,” the inconsolable mother, who wants police to be more proactive in solving the case, said.

However, the parents and the neighbours do not suspected anyone. Majority of people in the neighbourhood said none of their own could commit such a crime.

Her mother broke down recalling what the family went through since January 15 when their daughter went missing from outskirts of Wazirabad.

Neighbours, who saw her body, shared the angst of the family and demanded maximum punishment to the culprit(s). “The body of the girl had severe torture marks, her ear was cut and the neck bore marks of strangulation. Half the body was burnt and it shows the amount of pain she must have gone through,” a neighbour said.

Her father, who is unemployed as his hand is polio-stricken, said he rues the fact that his wife started working as a help in Ardee City from January 1. “My wife has always stayed at home and looked after the children but our neighbours persuaded her to work as we wanted to collect money for our daughter’s marriage,” he said.

Her aunt, who came from West Bengal two days after the abduction recalled that her niece was very a simple, innocent girl. “It was easy to lure her as anyone could have taken her into confidence by giving her toffees or a few rupees. She was not going to school and played around the house, and everyone was uncle to her,” she said.