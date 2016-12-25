Gurgaon: 24 hours power supply for T&D losses below 20%

The state government will supply 24-hour electricity to feeders where transmission and distribution (T&D) losses have been reduced to below 20%. The incentive is aimed at reducing T&D losses across the state.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday that feeders that have brought T&D losses to less than 20% will be supplied electricity round the clock. Two feeders in Gurgaon have already achieved the feat and are receiving 24-hour power supply.

In a meeting with good governance assistants in New Delhi, Khattar commended power discom Dakshin Haryana Bjili Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for registering profits for the first time since the inception of the corporation in 1999.

From losses of more than Rs2,088 crore in 2014, the discom registered a profit of Rs78 crore in the first half of the current financial year. In comparison, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has reported losses of Rs1,233 crore in the first half of financial year 2016-17 against losses of Rs336 crore in the last financial year, an analysis by Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has reported.

The CM said that the DHBVN recorded a profit for the first time due to several measures. He said the power discom replaced old and defective electric meters, placed meters outside buildings, sealed meters, checked power theft, increased number of feeders, improved recovery of pending amounts and controlled transmission and distribution losses through various means.

Khattar announced that under the 24-hour supply incentive, several feeders in Panchkula district would get uninterrupted power supply for cutting down their T&D losses.

“The Ambala district was also doing a commendable job in improving transmission and distribution and the district will soon be covered under the 24-hour power supply scheme,” said Khattar.

He also said that the government is taking action against those who are involved in power theft and interrupting government staff in delivering their duties. He said several FIRs have been filed against violators.