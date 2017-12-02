Gurgaon: ₹50 lakh recovered in Ambience Mall heist case

The police on Saturday recovered ₹50 lakh from the house of a law student in Rohtak, who played a key part in stealing the money from a cash van at Ambience mall last Friday. Police said the accused, Shekhar(24), had kept his share of the ₹1 crore loot at his home in Chidi village in Rohtak from where the recovery was made.

The motive of the crime was to improve his lifestyle. Another key accused Hemant and their accomplice Rahul, who was the security guard of the cash van, are still at large with the remaining money, the police said.

“The cash has been recovered with the help of the information provided by Shekhar and he is being questioned for more leads. The accused wanted to use this money to fund a fancy life style,” said inspector Manoj Kumar, in charge, crime branch, Sector 40. Kumar further said that they are tracking the other two accused and they would be nabbed soon.

While Shekhar is from Chidi in Rohtak, the other two are from Kakrana village in the same district. They got to know each other during Shekhar’s visit to his uncle’s place in the same village. Police said Hemant had been planning the theft for a long time and his association with Shekhar led to the execution of the plan. They said his motive was to boost the financial state of his family.

While questioning Shekhar, the police learned that the he and Hemant had planned the heist well in advance and also conducted a recce of the route prior to carrying out the crime. The accused also saw a number of movies and serials to acquire knowledge on the working of the police and foxing investigators. Kumar also said that the accused used mobile phones sparingly to ensure that they did not leave any electronic evidence.

As per the plan, the amount of ₹1 crore was divided into three parts and the lion’s share of it went to Shekhar, whereas the other two took ₹25 lakh each. The trio met in Gohana after the heist on the same night, and split the cash. Shekhar took his share and went home on his bike. The whereabouts of the other two are unknown, as they never reached their homes.