Gurgaon: 500-year-old crematorium to be shifted near Sukhrali pond for construction of flyover

A crematorium, more than 500 years old, at Iffco Chowk, Sector 29, is to be relocated to somewhere near Sukhrali pond on the right of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The shifting was deemed necessary as the crematorium was coming in the way of an under-construction flyover on Natiohal Highway-8.

The pond is nearly 250 metres away from the crematorium and close to the Sukhrali village.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is in the process of constructing the flyover at Iffco Chowk as well as an underpass on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. Better known as the Sector 29 crematorium, it is mostly used and visited by residents of Sukhrail village. Being on a prime location, the crematorium draws visitors mostly from localities on the left of the expressway.

Anup Bhambru, area councilor and resident of Sukhrali, said, “This crematorium goes back 500 years. It is as old as our village and I’ll bet that ours is the only crematorium in the area that is also open to outsiders (not residents of Sukhrail village). The NH-8 separated the crematorium from the village and three years ago, on our request, the Huda (Haryana urban development authority) constructed a foot over bridge so that the residents could cross the highway safely. We have let it be known to the MCG (Municipal Corporation of Gurugram) that we want the crematorium shifted closer to the village.”

The shifting of the crematorium has become an absolute imperative for the MCG, as work on the flyover is going on in full swing.

Read I Gurgaon: Iffco Chowk poses major challenges to NHAI’s flyover project

“We are ready to award the tender for the job (shifting). We have identified two locations for the shifting and we hope to take a final call in the matter over the next couple of days,” V Umashankar, commissioner, MCG, said.

The MCG and Huda officials held a meeting to discuss the shifting on Wednesday. While one of the sites earmarked for relocation is close to Atul Kataria Chowk, the other is close to the Sukhrail pond.

“We have to wait for the Huda to submit a report on the status of the land they have identified near Atul Kataria Chowk. The other spot earmarked for the shifting, near the Sukhrali pond, is also a convenient location as it is not too far from the spot where the crematorium currently stands,” Umashankar said.

Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator, said, “I have sought the status of the land close to Atul Kataria Chowk from officials of the land acquisition department. If we find the plot fit for relocation and not mired in litigations or disputes, we will send a report to the MCG.”

One can spot the crematorium, on the left of NH-8, while commuting from Delhi to Gurgaon.