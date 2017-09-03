Gurgaon: 73 candidates in 2011 barred from contesting forthcoming MCG polls

Seventy three candidates, who contested the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections in 2011, have been barred from entering the fray for the forthcoming civic polls and any other election over the next 3 years for failing to disclose their expenditure to the election commission (EC) within the stipulated time.

As per the EC rule, an electoral candidate needs to submit his or her election expenditure within 30 days of entering the fray.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh disclosed that as per the Haryana Municipal Act, 1994, a candidate, regardless of his or her result, needs to submit their expenditure statement to the EC within 30 days.

“The last election had concluded on May 15, 2011 and the results were disclosed three days later, on May 18. As per the rules, all those contesting the polls ought to have submitted their expenditure statements to the EC by June 18. As 73 candidates failed to oblige, they have been barred from contesting the forthcoming MCG elections,” the DC said.

In the last MCG elections, a candidate was allowed to spend less than ₹2 lakh on the campaign trail. This year, however, the EC has increased the amount to ₹5 lakh.

The order to suspend the 73 candidates was issued by election commissioner Dalip Singh last September. This, after they summoned for a personal hearing before the commission and failed to submit relevant documents or records as proof of their expenditure.

The MCG has been without any sitting councillor since May 2016 after the urban local bodies (ULB) found discrepancies in its population survey. While the survey pegged the city population within MCG limits at over 10 lakh, the national survey later revised the figure to less than 10 lakh.

The same meant that 35 wards under the MCG needed to be trimmed to 32. After cross checking and verification, the order by ULB was quashed.