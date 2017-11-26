Gurgaon: ₹85 lakh in cash, jewellery stolen from luxury hotels in two days

With the onset of the wedding season, thieves seem to have turned their attention to marriage functions at the city’s five-star hotels, striking at will and bolting with jewellery and cash. Over the last two days, jewellery and cash worth ₹85 lakh were stolen from two luxury hotels that had been booked for marriage functions.

In the first incident, jewellery and cash worth ₹70 lakh were stolen from a wedding function on Sunday at Leela Ambience hotel in Gurgaon.

With the guests and hosts focussed on the marriage ceremony, the thieves managed to sneak in and grab a small black bag which contained all the jewellery and cash, said Bhushan Swahney, the complainant and the bride’s uncle.

Sawhney, a resident of Noida’s Sector 45, said, “All our guests were arriving at the time and the marriage ceremony had only just begun. Everyone was busy attending to the guests and all the cash and jewellery were kept in a black bag. At around 12.45am, we noticed that the bag was missing. We searched for it frantically and asked the hotel staff to show us the CCTV footage.”

In his complaint to the police, Sawhney said that the bag contained cash, gold and diamond jewellery, bangles and a bracelet. He claimed that the quality of the CCTV footage that they were given access to was poor and a few security cameras at the hotel were not working.

The family members reported the incident to the police at around 1.45am.

A case was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police chowki under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage and are also quizzing the hotel staff in a bid to gather more information about the incident. We spotted a person in the footage who is shown picking up the bag (stuffed with cash and ornaments) and meeting another person on the doorway. However, we still haven’t been able to find out how they escaped from the hotel,” Manoj Kumar, sub-inspector, DLF Phase 3 police chowki, said.

However, a spokesperson for the hotel denied the complainant’s claim saying all their security cameras were functional at the time of the incident.

“All our CCTV cameras are functional and we are extending fulll cooperation to the police in this case. We are providing all the required information,” Nidhi Verma, spokesperson for Leela Ambience hotel, said.

In a similar incident, jewellery worth ₹4 lakh was stolen during a marriage ceremony at The Westin Gurgaon Hotel in Sector 29 on Saturday.

Atul Singh, the groom, said that unidentified persons took away the jewellery which was kept on a table. He said the incident took place while family members were busy taking pictures of the marriage ceremony.

“At around 12.25am, we found te bag containing the jewellery missing and informed the police,” Singh said.

A case has been registered at Sector 29 police station, the police said. “We have gathered evidence from the CCTV footage and hope to nab the culprits and recover the stolen items soon,” said sub inspector, Mahender Pathak, additional station house officer, Sector 29 police station.

In another incident, cash and jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh were stolen were stolen at DLF City Club Phase 4 on Friday. In his complaint to the police, Ashok Khera, a resident of Aloha Apartment, said he had booked the venue for a family function and was assured of proper security during the event. The police filed a case at Sector 29 police station under sections 380 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Three staffers of the club have also been named in the complaint, the police said.

On February 5, ₹4.5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakh, along with a mobile phone, were stolen from a marriage function at Hotel Galaxy in Sector 15 Part 2. Though the culprit was captured by the CCTV, the quality of footage was so poor that the person couldn’t be identified, the police said.