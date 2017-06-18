Gurgaon a far cry away from being rain-ready

Friday’s downpour exposed Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana urban development authority’s (Huda’s) lack of preparedness for monsoon, as major areas across the city were hit by extensive waterlogging.

After last year’s waterlogging crisis, the civic bodies had decided to revive natural ponds and construct artificial lakes as catchment areas to store excess rainwater and build pits for rainwater harvesting system. However, the work still remains largely on paper.

After the 21.0 mm rain on Friday, the city experienced huge traffic jam because of waterlogging and if the city receives more rain in the coming days, a repeat of last year’s traffic gridlock might also not be ruled out.

The water bodies included in the project are Basai, Begampur Khatola, Sarai Alawardi, Ghata Jheel, Sukhrali pond, Kadipur and Jharsa pond. This plan aims to channel the rainwater into these water bodies and save the city from being flooded during the monsoon.

However, the reality is completely different, as the catchment areas of these water bodies are already destroyed and the rainwater will fail to reach these low lying areas which are supposed to hold it.

Even at Basai pond, which was recently dredged by the MCG, the rainwater run-off is not being able to accumulate due to the extent of construction activities in the area.

MCG officials maintained that work on reviving ponds remains priority.

“The MCG and Huda were able to construct an artificial lake in Sector 72 last year where rainwater can accumulate and boost the city’s water table. We are trying to replicate the same in reviving natural ponds, but the process is time-consuming and will be completed by the end of this year,” said a senior MCG official, who asked not be named.

In addition, the proposed Ghata check dam structures which were supposed to be constructed before monsoon are also yet to see the light of day. The proposed plan was to hold the run-off from the Aravalli hills that usually leads to waterlogging in Ghata, Wazirabad, Silani, Haiderpur Viran, Chakkarpur and Nathupur in Gurgaon.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had proposed the Ghata lake project in April last year and sought the help of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) to conduct a survey. The survey found that 250 small dams were supposed to be made to hold rainwater in Ghata.