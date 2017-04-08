Gurgaon: ABBA song lends chorus to cervical cancer awareness

The city is playing host to a three-day theatre festival that incorporates Swedish pop group ABBA’s song “I have a dream”, that aims to raise awareness regarding cervical cancer in the city.

Helmed by theatre director Ritu R. Chandra, ‘I Have A Dream’ is an adaption of the 2009 big-screen musical ‘Mama Mia’ and the narrative proceeds in a humorous and engaging way through four women characters.

A cancer awareness organisation, (Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Early Detection) CAPED trust, and joined hands with the theatre group to raise awareness in the city.

This is a very important initiative, as, according to doctors, approximately 132,000 women in India are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 74,000 succumb to the disease each year. The country accounts for nearly 1/3rd of the global cervical cancer deaths.

The three-day festival, which started on Friday at Apparel House, Gurgaon in Sector 44, has already recorded an impressive turnout. Residents said that since the temporary shutdown of the Epicentre in January this year after the expiration of its lease agreement , the city has sorely lacked a cultural centre. “Since the Epicentre shut down, we have been missing out on the stage productions and cultural events that we once used to enjoy. There is a need to organise more such events in the city,” Aman Verma, a resident of Sector 28, located on Golf Course Road, said.

Organisers said that the show has been a hit with the audience and have been appreciated by people across all age groups. They also said that such events that are aimed at raising public awareness on cervical cancer are vitally important.

Read I Gurgaon executives take to theatre to unwind, perform better

“Despite being largely preventable through a vaccine and Pap smear tests, cervical cancer continues to claim thousands of lives in India. Unfortunately, mostly women, lack awareness or motivation to adopt necessary preventive measures. We need multiple campaigns and awareness measures to educate people about cervical cancer prevention and early detection,” Mridu Gupta, chief operations officer, CAPED Trust, said.