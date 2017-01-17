Gurgaon: Activist who filed case against Haryanvi singer ‘attacked’

An activist, who lodged a complaint against Haryanvi singer for allegedly using derogatory language against Dalits in one of her songs, has claimed that he was attacked by some unknown persons outside his residence at Khandsa village.

Satpal Tanwar, president of a social front Nigahein, claimed he was on his was home on Sunday night when some unidentified persons blocked his way and assaulted him. Tanwar claimed that he hid in a nearby place and called the police after which the accused fled the spot. His scooter was damaged in the attack.

Last July, on Tanwar’s complaint, the Gurgaon police had booked Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary under the SC/ST Act for using derogatory language for some castes in her songs. The words were part of the lyrics of a song which she sang and danced to during a function in February last year in Chakkarpur area of Gurgaon.

Chaudhary, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, is popular on YouTube and Facebook. Her releases are instant hits with rural populace in Haryana.

Tanwar claimed that the attack happened as he was not withdrawing the case against Chaudhary.

Chaudhary had on September 4 consumed poison after social groups mounted pressure on the police for her arrest. She was out on bail in October.

Based on Tanwar’s latest complaint, a case under section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 427 (mischief causing damage to property) of the IPC was lodged at the Kherki Daula police station.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajender Singh, investigating officer, said Tanwar did not sustain injuries in the attack but his scooter was damaged. He said sketches of the suspects are being prepared based on the description given by the complainant.

Tanwar said he often complained to the police about threat to his life and pressure on him to withdraw the case. He claimed that a court has also ordered the police to provide him protection, but the order was not complied with.

Last December, the police had arrested Yogender Singh Phogat, a solider posted at army’s electronics and mechanical engineers corps in Bhopal, on charges of threatening Tanwar on phone. Phogat had claimed to be was a fan of Chaudhary’s and watched her performances on YouTube.