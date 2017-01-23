Gurgaon administration, police meets Jat leaders, ask community to maintain peace

The Gurgaon administration on Monday met representatives of the Jat community in the wake of a call for revival of the Jat agitation for reservation under the other backward community (OBC) category in government jobs and educational institutions.

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Hardeep Singh and police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar appealed to the leaders to maintain peace and amity in the entire Gurgaon district.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government in view of the proposed agitations has cancelled the leave of officials from the rank of divisional commissioners to naib tehsildars across the state.

Earlier, the state home department had cancelled the leave of all police personnel till January 30 to maintain law and order.

Last year, the Jat agitation had turned violent in the month of February and led to large scale loss of public and private property. Keeping in view the failure of the state machinery that time, the government is not taking any chances and has initiated pre-emptory measures across the 21 districts to keep the protesters in check.

Gurgaon, in comparison to rest of the state, has remained largely peaceful and did not witness any major incident.

On Monday, the police commissioner asked the community representatives to ensure that the youth do not block roads and damage public and private property.

Khirwar said the constitution had given people the right to protest democratically but they should not take law into their hands. He also said the district police was prepared to meet all eventualities.

Hardeep Singh asked the people to remain peaceful and not take any action that might have repercussions on the image of the state or a particular community.

Singh also said that during the agitation last year, the community members in Gurgaon had displayed great common sense due to which the entire district remained peaceful. He sought an assurance from the community leaders to keep the calm this time as well.

On their part, the community leaders assured the officials that they will hold a symbolic protest on January 29 at Atul Kataria chowk. They also said that there would no blocking of roads or other utilities by the protesters.