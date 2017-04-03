Gurgaon: After fiscal ends in deficit, MCG opens Paytm option

To ensure taxpayers do not get dissuaded from the prospect of standing in long queues at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) offices to pay property tax, the civic body in partnership with an e-commerce company (Paytm) has launched a digital wallet facility for easy payment of property tax.

The app was launched on April 1, after the 2016-17 fiscal year ended and the MCG incurred a deficit of Rs 104 crore in property tax collection in 2015-16.

The owners need to install the Paytm app on their mobiles phones and fill relevant contact information.

Further, they need to scroll through the ‘recharge or pay for’ section and select ‘municipal payments’ option.

Then they need to fill their property ID, name, address, email and phone number for generating the tax bill.

MCG officials said rebates and arrears, if any, will also be displayed in the bill. Payment can then be made using debit cards, credit cards or via net banking.

The acknowledgement receipt for the payment will be sent as an SMS and via email to the property tax payer, MCG officials said.

“We were getting complaints and feedback that taxpayers were getting hassled due to the long queues at the Citizen Facilitation Centres (where property tax bills are paid) and, hence, many were refraining from clearing their dues. To avoid such an occurrence, easy payment methods have been introduced for public convenience,” Amit Khatri, additional commissioner of MCG, said.

Paytm is the second digital payment portal introduced by the MCG in its bid to improve property tax collection. It had started an online assessment and payment of property tax on its website www.mcg.gov.in, in tie-up with HDFC bank in February 2016.

MCG also offers the Paytm payment option at its street vending zones, where hawkers provide eateries and beverages at nominal costs.