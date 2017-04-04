Gurgaon air quality poor, graded response action plan to come in force

The city’s air quality has been marked as “poor” for the last 48 hours, prompting the district administration and the pollution control board to implement a graded response action plan.

The air quality has been recorded from “severe” to “poor” in the last three months. In January, the Supreme Court had directed the framing and submission of a graded response action plan for various categories of National Air Quality Index (AQI) to control soaring pollution levels.

On Monday, the district administration said that rules will be stringently enforced to ensure dust control at construction sites and that all non-compliant sites will be shut.

“As the air quality of the city is still not healthy, we have asked all stakeholders to take immediate action and to shut all units that are responsible for polluting the air,” said Hardeep Singh, deputy commissioner, Gurgaon.

On Tuesday, the AQI put out by the Central Pollution Control Board marked the city as ‘poor’ with the particulate matter (PM)2.5 level in the city at 214 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Tuesday against a permissible limit of 60 (µg/m³).

The PM2.5 is suspended particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter and one of the major components in air pollution. These particles could settle in the lungs and cause respiratory problems.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will strictly enforce garbage burning at landfills and other places and impose heavy fines on persons caught doing so.

“We have been conducting periodic mechanised sweeping of roads that have heavy traffic and also sprinkling water on unpaved roads. Because of large scale tree felling and construction of underpasses in various areas of the city, the air quality is dipping,” said Bhupender Singh, regional officer, HSPCB.

The board has asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to identify roads with heavy traffic and provide information to reduce traffic congestion.

The Regional Traffic Authority (RTA) will check emissions standards and take action to stop the plying of visibly polluting vehicles by impounding them or imposing a heavy fine. “We were aware that polluting vehicles are one of the agents responsible for rise of pollutants in the air. We will take steps to control the situation,” said Trilok Chand, RTA.