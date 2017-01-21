Gurgaon: All real estate stakeholders should deliver on promises, says Satyaprakash

All stakeholders in the real estate industry in Gurgaon, including developers, buyers and officials, must walk the talk and deliver on the promises made to each other, TL Satyaprakash, the newly appointed director, town and country planning department, Haryana, said on Friday.

Satyaprakash’s elevation to the new role came after he spent two years as the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon when he presided several meeting of the Allottees Grievance Redressal Forum and District Grievance Forum.

Both the forums heard numerous complaints about project delays, non-delivery of flats, unkept promises made by developers, financial frauds and siphoning of money that crippled the real estate sector. Satyaprakash is now expected to use his experience in Gurgaon to help buyers in getting justice, while also giving a fillip to developers so that the real estate sector in the city gets a much-needed boost.

“We will ensure that every stakeholder in the real estate industry delivers as per the deadlines. There is a need to bring back the confidence and faith in the real estate ecosystem,” Satyaprakash, who was in Gurgaon on Friday, said.

A key task for Satyapraksh would be to ensure that there is a balance in builder-buyer relationship and agreements, which were mostly skewed in favour of developers.

“The government in the last two years has focused on transparency and a balanced builder-buyer agreement would definitely be under consideration,” he said.

He said that every issue, including complaints against builders, would be decided on merit, and on a case-to-case basis. “As far as Unitech is concerned, I firmly believe that 8,000 buyers can get their apartment and I still believe this can be done,” he said.

As far as infrastructure development in Gurgaon is concerned, Satyaprakash ensured that the town and country planning department would fully support the newly formed Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

“The GMDA is the brainchild of the chief minister and it would now be the prime body to develop the city. My job would be to provide all support to this organisation,” he said.