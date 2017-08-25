Gurgaon: Amid fear of unrest over Dera chief Ram Rahim’s conviction, corporates work from home, parents do not send kids to schools

Employees of MNCs and corporate houses chose to work from their residence on Friday, while many parents also refrained from sending their children to schools fearing unrest and agitation in Gurgaon in view of the judgment on rape allegations against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the controversial head of the religious sect Dera Sacha Sauda, of raping two women at the cult’s headquarters in Haryana’s Sirsa town.

The quantum of punishment will be decided on August 28, a CBI counsel told Hindustan Times shortly after justice Jagdeep Singh pronounced the verdict in a Panchkula court.

Nilesh Dayal, an employee with an MNC at Cyber City, said he opted to work from home rather than face a situation of turmoil. “When you get stuck on the road with protesters, you are practically on your own. I faced this situation in Rohtak during the Jat agitation and do not want to experience something similar again,” Nilesh said.

At many offices, the staff was monitoring updates on the case closely to check if there was any unrest or violence on city roads.

“Although the state government has assured that there will be no unrest in Gurgaon, we are on standby and are watching the news closely for regular updates. Our work policy is flexible and gives employees the option of working from home in extreme situations, such as this, depending on the projects they are currently engaged in,” Manas Fuloria, CEO of Nagarro, said.

There were also reports of software companies asking employees to leave work by 3.30pm and reach their homes before any protest or violence takes place.

Parents whose children study in universities and schools across NCR also decided against sending them to attend classes on Friday.

“During the Jat agitation, protesters had reached the gates of my daughter’s university’s campus in Sonepat but luckily, no untoward incident took place owing to the security arrangements. The university has a helipad on its premises and security personnel from different parts of Haryana were deployed. I did not want to my daughter to experience something similar and got her to stay home in Gurgaon on Friday,” Mihir Kohli of DLF-5 said.