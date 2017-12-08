Gurgaon: Angry commuter ‘slaps’ female toll tax collector at Kherki Daula on NH8

A woman toll booth operator was allegedly abused and assaulted at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on Thursday by an ‘angry’ commuter.

A youth was infuriated for having to wait for a few minutes at the queue while toll tax was being collected from commuters ahead of him, came out of his car and abused the operator.

Allegedly offended that the woman asked him to behave properly, the accused allegedly started threatening her and other toll staff members.

“The accused used derogatory words. He said that he will abduct me from the spot and get me killed. He also slapped me a couple of times and molested me. He repeatedly tried to enter the toll booth but was prevented from doing so”, she told the police in her complaint.

The incident happened at 11.15am, when the white coloured Hyundai Verna bearing a Gurgaon registration number came to toll lane 23 which was being operated by the victim.

A video from the CCTV camera footage of the incident also circulated on the social media platforms showing the accused assaulting the woman operator. There were three vehicles ahead of the accused when he got angry and forcibly opened the boom barrier and allowed other cars to pass without paying the toll tax.

Kirpal Singh Yadav, PRO, Skylark, the toll operator company, said that a complaint was immediately lodged with the police regarding the incident.

Inspector Yashwant, SHO, Kherki Daula police station said that a case has been registered and the matter is being probed.

The woman, who hails from Agra told the police that the accused identified himself as a resident of Shikohpur village. On November 21, another woman employee at the plaza was allegedly abused by unidentified men.