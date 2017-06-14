Gurgaon: Angry traders block road, demand action in Farrukhnagar shooting incident

Angry traders and residents of Farrukhnagar held a protest and blocked the main road for over two hours on Wednesday demanding action against the accused involved in the shooting a jeweller and snatching a bag containing ornaments and cash on Tuesday evening.

The protesters, including traders, downed shutters at the nearby market and blocked the road for almost three hours. Following an assurance by senior police officers that they will catch the accused in a week, the blockade was lifted.

Three armed assailants had shot jeweller Arun Kumar Jain in ward no 3 of Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening. They snatched his bag before fleeing the scene. Jain sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was admitted to Medanta hospital after his condition turned serious.

Around 8am, the traders downed their shutters and blocked the main road voicing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and demanding that the police act against the accused in the shooting incident. Farrukhnagar has seen a series of crimes in the last few months, including murders and robberies, that have left residents fearing for their safety. The traders alleged that the police always register cases against unknown accused and has not been able to arrest the slide in the law and order situation.

“There have been 26 cases of serious crime reported in Pataudi and Farrukhnagar Hailey Mandi areas in the last couple of months. The criminals don’t fear the law. The traders are living in fear. How will they run their businesses?” said Mahender Yadav, former sarpanch and a resident of Farraukhnagar, who was part of the protest.

It was only after the intervention of Pataudi ACP Tanya Singh, who assured the traders that the accused will be arrested soon, that they relented and removed the blockade. Singh also told them that three different police teams are working on clues and accused would be nabbed soon.

Read I Gurgaon: Two more arrested in Farrukhnagar double murder case from Delhi

Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar had also visited the scene of the crime on Tuesday evening.

The police has stepped up patrolling in the area, particularly at night and more barricades will also be placed from now on, Singh said. She added more CCTV cameras would be installed in the town, apart from opening a police help centre that could provide assistance in the event of an emergency.