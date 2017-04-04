Gurgaon areas outside SC’s liquor ban purview go all out to woo customers

Hotels, pubs and bars in Sector 29 that fall out of the 500-metre red zone are making hay while the sun shines. These establishments, though not the most popular, are seeing a rise in sales and are offering special deals and offers to lure customers. Some are especially courting corporates with special packages.

Purushottam Singh, manager of the three-star Citrus Hotel in Sector 29, said, “We have been contacting companies since Monday and offering them packages of reasonable stay and liquor. This is an opportunity for us to reach out to clients and get them to try our services, and we are giving it our best shot.”

Many places that did not find favour with people earlier are now packed.

“CyberHub was my all-time favourite. If the government does not reconsider the judgment, the place will lose its charm and soon, people will find another destination. However, it’s not easy to start liking just any place,” said Saurabh Singh, a beer lover and CyberHub regular.

“We were frequent visitors to CyberHub, but as there is no drinking option left there, we went to Sector 29. This is also a good place and has a lot of options. We need a place to party and as long as the place is good and serves liquor, it makes no difference (where it is situated),” said Nitika Mehra, an MNC executive and Noida resident.

The implementation of the ban has taken many people by surprise as they never expected establishments in prominent hubs in the city to close down.

“We were here in Gurgaon on a holiday. Although we had heard about the liquor ban, we did not think that the government would take such action. However, despite the closure, there are many other options available where one can enjoy and avail drinks,” said Renuka Gupta.