Gurgaon: Armed men thrash businessman, drive off in his Skoda Rapid

A New Palam Vihar businessman was beaten up by three armed assailants before they snatched his Skoda Rapid at gunpoint opposite the Diplomatic Green condominium on Bajghera Road, near Delhi border, and fled. The incident took place around 9.45pm when Gyanendra Jena (39) had gone for a walk after parking his car in front of the residential complex on Dwarka Expressway.

The robbers also snatched his wallet and two iPhones, one which was recovered from near the spot in the morning.

The police recovered a Splendour Plus motorbike, bearing a fake Delhi registration plate, which the robbers used in the crime. The police suspect that the robbers had been closely tracking Jena’s movements over last few days before deciding to strike.

Jena has been living in New Palam Vihar for the last seven years and runs a freight business. He owns flats in the residential complex and was in the habit of parking his car in front of the building late evening before heading for a stroll.

The victim said that three armed attackers, who were drunk, took him at gun point and beat him up before snatching the keys of his Skoda Rapid, which he bought two years ago.

“I came back(from the stroll) and was sitting in the car around 9pm when someone knocked on my car window and I rolled it down. Suddenly, a man shoved me inside and another forced his on way in from the left. A third person tied a piece of cloth around my mouth, gagging me. Then they asked for my car keys,” Jena said.

As the businessman told his attackers that the car keys had fallen on the floor, they started hitting him with pistol butts.

The trio thrashed the victim severely and stopped him only after finding the key. They also snatched two iPhones and his wallet that included his debit cards, credit cards, Aadhaar card and other key documents.

“They were heavily drunk and were speaking a local dialect. After taking the car keys, they kicked me out of the vehicle. I shouted for help, but no one stopped to save me,” Jena said.

Read I Gurgaon: Cab driver from Delhi shot dead in Palam Vihar

Once the accused left the spot in his car, Jena stopped a passerby and asked for his phone. He then dialled his brother, who, in turn, sent word to the police. A police team soon arrived at the scene and got him admitted to a hospital.

“We have seized the motorbike that was used in the crime. It has already got us vital clues. Teams from Bajghera police station and Palam Vihar crime branch are investigating the case and the culprits will be nabbed soon,” Shamsudin, SHO, Bajghera police staion, said.