Gurgaon assault case: Chemists threaten strike

The Gurgaon Chemist Association on Saturday threatened a strike if two men accused of beating up a local medicine store owner are not arrested. It’s been four days since the chemist was assaulted, but the attackers continue to roam free.

A case was registered against two men at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday after a 31-year-old chemist and his brother-in-law was brutally bashed up by the son of a retired IPS officer.

Gaurav Garg, a resident of Badshahpur, runs a chemist shop at South City-1 market. He had boarded his car after downing shutters on Tuesday night when a person knocked on his car window and asked him to step out.

“It was around 9:30 pm. Sunny Jowel (the attacker) and his friend pulled me out and started hitting me with a baseball bat. I asked why he hit me and he said it was his way of getting back at me for refusing to give his credit card back at my store five months ago. Vivek Mittal, my brother-in-law, rushed to save me but they turned on him instead,” Garg said.

The accused fled the spot as people gathered nearby watched on helplessly. Not one volunteered to help them. The two were later rushed to a private hospital at Sector 51 and the cops were informed about the incident.

While Garg suffered multiple fractures, Mittal was administered six stitches close to his left ear and four more near his right eye.

The duo was discharged after treatment and recorded their statements before the police. “Though we gave the attackers’ address and mobile numbers, the police are yet to act,” Garg said.

“The police often adopt a casual approach in such cases. The only reason why the attacker is still on the loose is because he is the son of an IPS officer,” Jatin Chahra, the owner of a medicine store, said.

While Garg couldn’t recollect if he’d indeed refused to hand the attacker’s credit card back, he said the accused visits his store quite often and had even looked in several times after the incident.

“The accused should have been arrested on the day of the incident. We are not safe in this city and traders are increasingly being targeted,” Jitender Goyal, a stockist, said.

While the accused is yet to be apprehended, his father visited Garg’s store and apologised on his son’s behalf.

“Ram Chander Jowel (the attacker’s father) has apologised, but Sunny has yet to express regret or remorse for what he did. I want justice and won’t rest till the culprits are brought to book,” Garg said.

About 70 chemists went to meet the Gurgaon commissioner on Saturday morning, but he wasn’t around at the time. They staged a protest outside the commissioner’s office and handed a memorandum to the reader.

“Police have requested two more days to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, they will also add charge under IPC 325 (grievous assault charge) which will ensure they will not get bail. They are waiting for the medical report from the hospital, which will prove the charges of serious injuries. We will wait till 5pm on Monday, after which we will go on strike,” Jatin Chahra of Gurunanak medicos said.