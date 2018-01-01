Gurgaon: ATM stolen in Jharsa village, third case in December

An automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank was taken away by unidentified persons on Friday night in Jharsa village under the Sadar police station area.

This was the third incident of ATM lifting in December.

The accused, the police said, sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera installed at the ATM kiosk before removing the machine and taking it away.

The bank officials noticed the machine missing and reported the matter to the police on Sunday after which a case was filed at Sadar police station under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

The machine belonged to the Axis Bank.

“The accused sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera due to which CCTV footage of the ATM is not available. We are trying to obtain footage from nearby security cameras to trace the accused,” ASI Kailash, the investigating officer in the case, said.

She said the bank officials have reported that the machine contained ₹1.60 lakh when it was taken away.

Although the ATM is located in a local market, the accused struck in the dead of night when there was no security guard to keep watch, the police said.

This is the third incident in the month of December when the accused have taken away the entire machine.

Earlier on December 16, the three masked men took away an ATM of a private bank in the wee hours from the Shakti Park area of Gurgaon. The machine contained ₹8 lakh in cash.

On December 4, an ATM of a private bank was taken away by robbers at night in the Lakshman Vihar area. The cash machine had around ₹24 lakh when it was lifted by the accused.

According to the lead district manager’s office, there are around 715 bank branches and more than 1,300 ATMs in Gurgaon district.

The police claimed that more than 35% ATM booths, especially in rural areas, are not manned by security guards.

Notices are issued to the bank staff from time to time for compliance of the norms, said Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurgaon police.

Past Incidents:

Dec 6, 2017: ATM of a private bank was stolen by three masked men in the wee hours from the Shakti Park area. Machine had around ₹8 lakh cash

Dec 4, 2017: ATM of a private bank was taken away by robbers late in the night from the Lakhman Vihar area. The machine had around ₹24 lakh

Aug 29, 2017: Three masked men stole an ATM machine of Punjab National Bank from Daulatabad village. ATM had ₹2.90 lakh cash

Oct 29, 2017: Thieves tried to drag an ATM to their car in Wazirabad, Sector 53. However, they failed and left the machine on the road

Oct 27, 2017: Thieves tried to rob an ATM at Shivaji Nagar, but failed

March 28, 2017: A Mewat gang that lifted 10 ATMs in Odisha and stole ₹5.5 crore held after shootout

Oct 8, 2016: An attempt was made to loot ATM of Oriental Bank in Palam Vihar. The accused tried to open the machine but failed

Nov 7, 2016: Police booked unidentified persons for breaking an ATM and decamping with ₹3.30 lakh at Chandu village

July 17, 2015: A gang of thieves fled with an ATM containing ₹91,000 near Hero Honda Chowk

April 10, 2015: ATM of a private bank containing ₹2 lakh cash looted near the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.