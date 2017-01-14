Gurgaon authorities to decide on transfer of assets by month-end

All properties that have been developed by the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) with external development charges collected from developers and plot buyers in Gurgaon would be transferred to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) once it takes shape.

The authority is also deciding the transfer scheme, and a number of properties have been identified to be transferred to the GMDA. The decision was taken in a meeting attended by top Huda and GMDA officials in Gurgaon.

External development charges (EDC) have been made the basis for asset transfer as it is not legally tenable to transfer Huda properties when the authority is neither being dissolved nor merged with the GMDA.

Major assets of the authority developed from EDC include clubs, parks, police stations, a stadium and 122 master sectors spread across the city.

The assets also include sewerage treatment plants at Behrampur and Dhanwapur, water treatment plants at Basai and Chandubudhera, Leisure Valley Park, commerce college, and a restaurant in Sector 29.

A Huda official said it has also been decided that those projects, the completion of which will happen after 2017, will be taken over by the GMDA. Those projects that have a deadline this year would be completed and transferred to the GMDA later.

Primarily, the transfer also means that estate management and property management within the sectors would remain with the Huda, and the GMDA would be in charge of infrastructure development in the city.

“The authority is preparing in advance to ensure that transfer of major infrastructure and other assets takes place as soon as the GMDA is formed. A list of assets has been prepared. The engineering wing of the Huda will identify these and submit a final report,” Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator Gurgaon, said.

The final list is likely to be ready by the month-end. Also, as part of the changed mandate, the GMDA will acquire land for city infrastructure, and the Huda can acquire land for developing new sectors and internal development only.