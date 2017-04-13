Gurgaon: Biker, pillion rider have narrow escape after bike catches fire

A biker and the pillion rider had a narrow escape after the motorcycle caught fire and was gutted moments later near Sector 14 on Thursday.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the fire department, the incident took place at around 1.45 pm. The biker and the pillion rider stopped at a signal at the Sector 14/15 crossing. The two noticed sparks from the engine, dropped the bike and ran for their lives. Moments later, the two-wheeler, a Bajaj Pulsar, was engulfed in flames.

Biker, pillion driver have a narrow escape from burning motorcycle at Sector 14/15 dividing road. Probe ongoing @HTGurgaon @htTweets pic.twitter.com/PRno3gvvw7 — Kartik Kumar (@7kartikkumar) April 13, 2017

A passerby informed the fire department headquarters at Sector 29 and a police complaint was lodged at 1.50 pm.

“A fire engine from Bhim Nagar fire station was immediately rushed to the spot. It took firefighters ten minutes to douse the flames. The motorcyclist and the pillion rider could not be traced. Premilinary investigation suggests that the two-wheeler may had a manufacturing defect which caused the fire. However, the reason could only be ascertained once the biker and the pillion rider are traced,” IS Kashyap, fire safety officer, Gurgaon, said.

The police later identified the driver as Madhav.

A police officer said a daily diary report was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

The incident comes just days after a BMW three series sedan, Chevrolet Beat and Toyota Fortuner were found gutted at Sector 15, Part 2 after they were set on fire by suspected car thieves.