Gurgaon: Birthday celebration turns into mourning at home of murdered exec

The birthday celebration of 53-year-old Ramesh Vij’s daughter turned into mourning on Wednesday evening when the family members received a call that he was lying injured opposite the CCA school in Sector 4.

Vij was later found dead by his son-in-law, who had come to Gurgaon from Panipat to celebrate the birthday of his wife, his family told the police. His kin had been to a mall on MG Road when the incident took place, the family said.

A case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 9-A police station.

Vij , 53, worked as executive director in a tool manufacturing company in Manesar. He had almost 25 years of experience in the auto sector and had expertise in dye-making and tools.

According to the complainant Gourav Khanna, Vij had come to his home in Sector 5 part 3 around 8.20pm and found the house was locked. He called his wife, who told him that they were in a mall on MG Road and would be returning home soon. The family, including Vij’s wife, son, daughter and son-in-law had gathered to celebrate the birthday of his daughter on Wednesday when the incident took place.

Gourav told the police that Vij’s wife asked him to reach home and also get some cash from the ATM. However, she said around 10pm she received a call that Vij was lying injured in front of the CCA school.

On receiving this information, Gourav said he rushed to the spot and found the body. He said the body had stab wounds. His car was found 250 metres away from the spot and it had crashed into an electric police, Khanna told the police. He also said that the two suspected assailants were seen running away from the spot.

The police suspect that this incident could be a case of a robbery gone wrong, as it seems that the accused had faced stiff resistance from Vij. Police said that the struggle likely caused the single stab wound in the chest. It was inflicted with a long knife and likely caused his death, the police said.

“It is suspected that the criminals were not able to snatch money from him and stabbed him fatally. They also tried to take away the car along with the money, but crashed it into an electric pole only 250 metres from the spot,” said sub inspector Krishan Kumar, the investigating officer.

SHO Sector 9-A, Bijender Singh, said that a team of finger print and forensic experts visited the spot, and collected evidence from the crime scene as well as the car.

“The accused will be nabbed soon,” he said.