Gurgaon: BJP appoints ward convenors in the run-up to MCG polls

Taking a lead over other parties in the run-up to civic body polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed convenors in all wards. The party is likely to release list of candidates on September 7 and 8.

Elections in 35 wards of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are scheduled to be held on September 24 for which all political parties are gearing up. The nominations for the poll will be held from September 8 to 13. The poll is scheduled for September 24 and result is also expected to be declared the same day.

BJP’s announcement on Sunday has gained significance as Congress is yet undecided over contesting election on party symbol. State leadership announced on Thursday to contest polls on party symbol, but the central leaders turned down the proposal stating that the party never contested civic polls on the symbol.

In a meeting on Sunday, Gurgaon BJP president Bhupender Chauhan announced convenors for 35 wards. The supervisors will start holding meetings of party’s Shakti kendras and booth level committees in all the wards.

MCG elections are being held after a delay of 14 months as the tenure of earlier councillors ended on June 20 last year. Elections to the civic body were to be held in May, but the process is delayed due to delimitation of wards.

“We will release the list of candidates by September 7 and 8. The lists are expected to be in a phased manner,” Manoj Sharma, Gurgaon BJP general secretary, said.

Sandeep Joshi, state BJP general secretary and Gurgaon party in-charge, said the party would give chance to hard working workers.

“Congress’ decision to not contest polls on party symbol indicates that the party has already conceded defeat,” Joshi said. He exhorted party workers to reach each and every party worker and start a door-to-door campaign for the polls.

The party leadership is expecting to repeat victory of municipal polls in Faridabad, Delhi and other cities.