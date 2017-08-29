Gurgaon: Buses resume operations after Dera unrest

After four days of tension in Gurgaon, in the wake of the verdict and sentencing against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, things have returned to normalcy on Tuesday.

Most schools, colleges, public offices and corporates saw full attendance. Even long snarls, that have come to be regarded as ‘normal’ for Gurgaon, returned on Tuesday morning as vehicles plied normally, albeit in the presence of police who kept a tight vigil on all vehicles entering the city.

The transport department also resumed normal functioning and several intercity and interstate buses started normal services on designated routes.

Schools in Gurgaon that were closed on Monday also ensured that classes resumed on Tuesday as things have remained peaceful across Gurgaon district.

Barring a few arrests of Dera followers, who were later released, there has not been a single incident of violence in the city related to the Dera Sacha Sauda.

State bus services of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttrakhand had been suspended in the wake of unrest in Punjab and Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

“Bus services to Ambala were hit badly since Friday, as only luxury buses were running and, that too, at inflated fares. I tried my luck with trains, but they too, were few and far between. I was finally able to book a bus ticket this (Tuesday) evening,” Navneet Duggal, a resident of Ambala, said.

Navneet had come to Gurgaon to attend a wedding and has been stuck in the city since Saturday.

Although the district administration had assured that buses were plying as usual on Sunday, services were limited. More than 600 trains had been cancelled as well.

“I was fortunate to book a Shatabdi ticket on Sunday to travel to Chandigarh. However, I had my fingers crossed as trains were overbooked and there weren’t many commuting options to return to Gurgaon. However, I am glad that the disruption was temporary and that buses are back on the roads. I often shuttle between the two cities and it gets difficult when transport services are curtailed,” Supreet Kaur, a resident of DLF Phase 4, said. Supreet’s parents stay in Chandigarh.

Haryana Roadways officials had said on Monday evening that bus services to most cities, barring Rohtak and Sirsa, have resumed. In these two cities, however, transport services were limited in the wake of clashes between Dera followers and security forces.

Owing to lack of transport options, airfares from New Delhi to Chandigarh had skyrocketed. Tickets were priced at ₹18,000 on Sunday, but with a semblance of normalcy now restored, the fares have slipped back to the usual range of ₹1,700.