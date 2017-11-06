Gurgaon: Busy in thanksgiving rally, newly elected mayors skip office work

After being elected and taking oath of office, the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor made a brief appearance at the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) building in Sector 34 on Monday as they were busy visiting areas across the city and thanking the voters for electing them.

Mayor Madhu Azad, senior deputy mayor Pramila Devi Kablana and deputy mayor Sunita Yadav will start working from Friday as they were engaged in what they termed as ‘dhanyawad rally’ (thanks giving rally).

As per MCG officials, the three councillors had a meeting with MCG commissioner V. Umashankar, who briefed them about the ongoing state of affairs, projects and schemes.

While all arrangements at their offices had been made in advance and staff was also provided, MCG officials said the newly-elected representatives made a ‘brief appearance’.

“The three elected politicians met the commissioner at his office and later had a brief interaction with their staff. After a short while, they left the building,” a senior MCG official said.

As per sources in the BJP, the three leaders, including Congress-backed Kablana will take full responsibility and charge in the presence of Gurgaon MP and Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on November 10, as the minister is occupied with other engagements until then.

A source close to Azad said that although she met the commissioner on Monday, she did not take charge owing to the ‘hectic schedule’ of her ‘dhanyawad rally’.

The source added that ‘she is expected to resume office in the next four to five days’. Azad could not be reached for comment.

“We had a meeting with the MCG Commissioner and pressed forward the issues ailing the city. Once the dhanyawad rally gets over, we will take charge on Friday”, Kablana said.

Sunita Yadav could not be contacted either but her husband and senior BJP leader Anil Yadav said that Sunita did not assume charge as her office needed some repair work.

“Owing to some minor repair work pending in her office, she did not assume charge on Monday. She will take charge in the next two to three days,” Anil Yadav said.

MCG officials shot down these claims and stated that the necessary arrangements had been put in place.