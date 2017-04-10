Gurgaon: CCTV footage shows two people setting cars on fire after failed theft

Day after three cars, a BMW 3 series luxury sedan, a Toyota Fortuner and a Chevrolet Beat, parked outside a residence in Sector 15, Part 2, were found charred, the CCTV footage showed two people setting the vehicles ablaze after failing to unlock them.

Though unclear, the footage captured from a residence near the spot shows the two men arriving at the spot in a sedan and parking their vehicle. They them make repeated attempts to break into the cars before setting them on fire, possibly out of frustration.

During their failed car-jacking attempt, a PCR vehicle can also be seen leaving the spot.

“The face of the two accused is unclear in the CCTV footage. However, we are cross-checking with our records to assess if they are regular car thieves as their modus of operandi matches with that of regular car-jackers,” said assistant sub-inspector Virender Kumar, who is investigating officer in the case.

The footage also shows the two men surveying the spot before trying to break into the vehicles.

“The footage is not clear and we can’t say for sure if the two men seen in the images are familiar faces. We are worried for our safety in the light of this incident. We will be at peace once the culprits are brought to book,” Pushpender Gupta, a member of the Gupta family that owned the cars, said.

The three cars were found gutted in the wee hours of Sunday. A passerby noticed the cars up in flames and alerted the owners of the vehicles. A fire engine was rushed to the spot and doused the flames in minutes.

The incident led to RWA members holding a meeting to discuss and review security arrangements in their locality.

The Gurgaon police has registered a case at the Civil Lines police station against unidentified people for mischief by fire under Section 435 of the Indian Penal Code.