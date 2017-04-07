Gurgaon: Change in entry/exit make CyberHub less charming for visitors

The diversion of traffic at CyberHub to another route since the closing of the exit on the national highway has further decreased the footfall at the food hub, as the people are finding it inconvenient to take the new route.

The change in route plan has forced people to make a longer detour resulting in lesser footfall as the exit towards the service lane of the National Highway 8 has been closed. Thousands of people used to visit the CyberHub on weekends before the liquor ban imposed by the Supreme Court within 500-meters of the state and national highways came into effect. However, now, the numbers have been reduced to a trickle.

Although the developers are trying to make changes to ensure pub and bars could escape or get around the sanctions, but regular visitors said that the ban on liquor sale has taken away the natural charm of the place.“The entrance could only be taken after making a long detour and one has to take an underpass to reach the place. Likewise, the exit has been changed and this has made movement in and out of CyberHub difficult,” Shubhangini, who works at a firm in Cyber City, said.

Read I SC liquor ban: Industry body supports ban but wants way out

Several corporate employees, who used to frequent the pubs and bars for lunch on weekends, said they and their friends do not feel like visitig the place anymore since the route changes and traffic restrictions came into effect.

Ashwini Singh, who works at a consultancy, said that earlier, people could easily take the vehicles to the service lane of NH-8, but that exit has been closed. “What was the need to do this? Directions of the court can’t be circumvented by such route changes,” said Singh, who loves to visit the eateries at the food hub.

Many restaurant owners at CyberHub said there has been a noticeable slump in business since the Supreme Court ruling. “Earlier, the sale used to be over ₹2 lakh daily, but now, we don’t make more than a few thousands,” said an owner requesting anonymity.

The Town and Country Planning officials, however, reiterated that change in entry/exit routes would not be allowed as only the approved plans will be in force.