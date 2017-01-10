Gurgaon Child Care Institutes to be sensitised on adoption policy

The director of Women and Child Department, Haryana, asked the district program officer to conduct a one-day training session on child adoption policy for the 11 privately run Child Care Institutes (CCIs).

During the programme, CCI officials will be made aware of the various procedures of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and how it functions in the state.

The department is organising the one-day sensitisation programme on policy and procedures on January 18, officials said.

On Tuesday HT had reported that unclear norms were hindering child adoption in Haryana.

Renu S Phulia, director, Women and Child Development, said, “We have directed the district to ensure they organise awareness programme for the department and CCI staff members. The staff dealing with child rights should also have knowledge on adoption policy and procedures. We have decided to organise regular training sessions in the district.”

The training sessions will also make them aware about the standard operating procedure to be adopted in case a family approaches them, she said.

The department promoting adoption and child rights has decided to take its child rights awareness work to the entire district.

“We have written to the CCIs to ensure their participation in the training session. Such sessions will be conducted regularly in the district to sensitise the public about guidelines,” Sunita Sharma, district programme officer, Women and Child department, Gurgaon, said.

“We will ensure that couples who are interested in adopting a child are given a brief session on the rules and regulations of adoption,” Sharma said.

Private-run CCIs do not have knowledge on the adoption policy and are unaware of the CARA guidelines. This came to light after couples who approached CCIs were misguided and sent to the Child Welfare committee.