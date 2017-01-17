Gurgaon civic bodies mull plan to improve air quality

As the air quality in Gurgaon has remained severe and very poor over the last two months, civic bodies are preparing to impose corrective measures to check pollution level in the city.

The level of the finer particulate matter, PM 2.5, has remained over 300 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) over the last two months, against the permissible limit of 60µg/m³.

Though MCG imposed a ban on garbage burning and imposed heavy fines on violators, only 70 violators were penalised in the last two months. In the same period, only 10 vehicles were impounded for emitting a high level of pollutants.

“MCG has been taking proper steps to avoid air pollution. To monitor the situation, we have launched the Swachh Bharat app and have appealed to residents to upload pictures from the location where garbage is being burnt,” Vinay Pratap Singh, additional deputy commissioner, Gurgaon, said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) officials said that they have constituted four teams, headed by senior sanitary inspectors, to carry out checks and penalise those burning waste. “First-time offenders are fined ₹5,000. A second violation can lead to a 20% hike in the penalty,” an MCG spokesperson said.

Singh said that the police, joint commissioners and regional officers of the pollution control board have been registering complaints against violators. “We are monitoring the situation and if the air quality condition worsens, we will take a call,” Singh said.

Also, the state pollution watchdog is monitoring high polluting industries and construction activities in the city to ensure that environmental norms are being adhered to.

“Gurgaon does not have a stubble burning issue, so there is no need to impose fines on violators; however, there is a need to keep a vigil on industries that are not meeting the emission standards,” Bhupender Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said.

Steps such as mechanised sweeping of unpaved roads and water sprinkling on roads are already being followed by the district administration. “In new Gurgaon, we have four machines that are engaged in cleaning the roads. Also, water sprinkling measures are also being followed strictly. Regular inspections and raids are also being conducted in various areas to monitor open garbage burning in the city,” Vivek Kalia, joint commissioner, MCG, said.

Additionally, the Gurgaon traffic police said they will deploy personnel at traffic bottlenecks to reduce pollution. “We have identified the busy traffic spots where there is traffic congestion. We will take proper steps for smooth flow of traffic, if we are asked by the Centre to control air pollution in the city,” Amit Kumar, station house officer (traffic), circle-1, said.