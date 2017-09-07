Gurgaon civic body polls: BJP committee to whittle down 400 aspirants to 35 contestants

From 800 to 400 to 35. That is the number of candidates that have applied for tickets and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is interviewing to finalise the contestants for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections that are scheduled to be held on September 24.

The party received 800 applications from aspirants till September 4, of which 400 applications were shortlisted. The candidates were called for individual interviews on Thursday. The party has decided to contest the civic body polls on the party symbol.

Meetings were held at six different locations and the candidates were interviewed by members of a sub-committee formed on Tuesday for shortlisting 35 candidates.

“The purpose of interviewing aspiring candidates is to assess their will for developing their respective areas. The reputation of aspirants in their area and their integrity was also looked at,” said Raman Malik, BJP’s Haryana spokesperson.

The party is likely to release the list of candidates late Thursday and early Friday. The nominations for the polls will start from Friday and can be filed until September 13. The polls will be held on September 24 and the result will be declared the same day.

According to party sources, people from various backgrounds including businessmen, traders and party workers had sent applications. Among these are also the relatives of leaders associated with the party.

“I have worked for the party at the grassroots level and am hopeful of getting a ticket. Being a representative in a civic body, we can serve our area in a better way. If I don’t get a ticket, I may contest as an independent candidate,” a 34-year-old woman aspirant, who had appeared for the interview, said.

She said that the interview process might just be an eyewash but the procedure has to be followed.

Bhupender Chauhan, BJP district president, said the profiles of shortlisted candidates will be discussed with senior leaders before finalising the candidates.

MCG elections are being held after a delay of 14 months. The tenure of elected councillors ended on June 20, 2016. Elections to the civic body were to be held in May but the process was delayed due to the delimitation of wards.