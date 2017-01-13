Gurgaon civic body polls: New municipal wards notified

The wards of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) were notified by the directorate of urban local bodies on Friday. This has paved the way for holding municipal elections in March.

Last month, members of the ad hoc committee, formed to oversee delimitation of wards and consequent elections, had consented on the new demarcation of wards and agreed upon notifying the new wards and election dates at the earliest.

Of the existing 35 wards, 34 have been entirely changed following demarcation by the ad hoc committee comprising local MLAs and other public representatives.

The state-appointed committee submitted the proposal of revised municipal wards to the urban local bodies.

The proposed changes marked a major overhaul of wards, as only a few areas have remained in the existing wards, mainly in wards 1 and 35. The public has 10 days to oppose the new notification.

In its submission, the committee has earmarked 35 wards with clear territorial jurisdiction.

These changes have eliminated the overlap of wards between assembly constituencies of Gurgaon and Badshahpur. Wards have also been redrawn in a manner that NH-8, railway lines and assembly constituencies act as boundaries.

However, certain areas such as Rajiv Nagar, Rajendra Park, Sushant Lok-1 and 2, Wazirabad, Ashok Vihar, sectors 17,22 and 100 continue to be a part of two wards under the new proposal, which is likely to cause confusion.

Areas that are divided by the highway or railway lines are under two wards. The repetition, though, had to be removed prior to the reconstitution of wards, as claimed by the ad hoc committee.

The MCG is slated to go to polls in March following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court last month.