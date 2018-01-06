Gurgaon civic body to set up two new bus depots

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday allotted development projects and approved proposals to the tune of over Rs 55 crore to be implemented in Gurgaon city.

A meeting of the finance and contracts committee, held under the chairpersonship of mayor Madhu Azad, approved the setting up of two new bus depots — at Sector 10 and Sector 53.

These two depots will accommodate buses that will be introduced in the city under the aegis of the soon-to-be-launched city bus service.

The committee also allotted the work for building a boundary wall around a 40-acre plot of the MCG in Kherki Majra village. It also approved the refurbishing of an open-air theatre at Kamla Nehru park and the setting up a basketball and a badminton court on the premises.

A number of works related to rebuilding roads, road repairs, improving sewerage connectivity and other civic works were also discussed and approved by the committee.

Gurgaon mayor Madhu Azad said that quality of work done by the contractors will be monitored very closely. She asked officials concerned to ensure that projects are completed within the stipulated timelines.

She also said that once the city bus service is launched, Gurgaon will have a good public transport option and a lot of work is happening to implement this project and it will prove to be a major milestone for the MCG.