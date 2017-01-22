Gurgaon civic polls: BJP to form five-member panel in each ward, strengthen cadres

District unit of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday declared that the party will win with more margins as compared to performance in Municipal Corporation Faridabad.

Gearing up its cadres for the upcoming polls of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), senior party leaders directed the party cadres on Sunday to form a five-member committee in each ward and hold booth level meetings for strengthening the party cadres.

BJP had won 29 out of 40 seats in civic polls at Faridabad early this month. MCG has 35 wards and the party leaders aim to bag more than 30 seats.

“We have assured senior leaders of better performance as compared to Faridabad polls. Ticket contenders have been asked to work for the party. A ticket will be allocated to a single person and others have to support the party candidate,” said Bhupender Chauhan, district BJP president.

The decisions were taken in district executive meeting held at a club in South City-2 on Sunday, said Manoj Sharma, district general secretary.

State BJP president Subhash Barala said categorically that indiscipline would not be tolerated. He said disciplinary action would be initiated against persons who deviate from the party line and oppose party candidates in MCG polls. He cited example of Faridabad, where the party initiated disciplinary action against rebel candidates.

Barala directed the party workers to make efforts for the party’s huge victory in the polls.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had on December 8 ordered the state government to hold MCG elections within three months. The tenure of MCG’s elected representatives ended on June 21 and polls were to be held in May, but the process was delayed due to delimitation of wards being carried out.

Party national secretary Sudha Yadav tried to justify positive impact of demonetisation by citing party’s victory in Chandigarh and Faridabad civic polls.

Suresh Bhatt state general secretary (organisation), PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs Tejpal Tanwar and Umesh Aggarwal, and district council president Kalyan Chauhan addressed the party cadres.