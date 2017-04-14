Gurgaon civil hospital to probe death of three-month-old boy due to ambulance delay

A day after a three-month-old boy died in the Gurgaon civil hospital, a three-member committee has been formed by the government hospital to investigate into the incident and fix responsibility for it.

The infant, Abel, died on Thursday at the civil hospital as the ambulance supposed to take him to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi was out of fuel. The child, who had a choked food pipe, died as it allegedly took two hours for him to be taken to the Safdarjung Hospital.

Hospital sources said he was admitted to the civil hospital at 9:30am and immediately referred to Safdarjung Hospital. He died at 11:30am at the civil hospital itself waiting for the ambulance.

“We discussed the gravity of the situation on Friday and will investigate into the matter. Action will be taken against the agency found guilty,” said Neelam Thapar, deputy civil surgeon, civil hospital, Gurgaon.

“As of now, we do not have a clear picture about the incident. The doctor who was dealing with the patient said there was delay in the ambulance service, while the ambulance unit gave a different version,” she said.

The committee comprises of a general physician, an ambulance unit staff, and a paediatrician. They will prepare a report and submit it to the chief medical officer within a week. According to Thapar, action will be taken thereafter.

Earlier, on March 8, a three-month-old girl suffering from a heart defect had died at the civil hospital because of alleged negligence by hospital staff.

Her parents alleged that she had died waiting for treatment as no doctors attended to her in the OPD. Doctors had said that she had hole in her heart.

The girl, from Nuthupur village, was brought by her parents on March 8 around 11:30am as she was facing difficulties in breathing.