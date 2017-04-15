Gurgaon: CM Khattar promises to deliver on GMDA but it may take few months

The confusion prevailing over the proposed Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was cleared by the chief minister on Saturday, as he said that the bill for the proposed body would be passed in the ensuing monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly. This also means that it will take a couple of months for the GMDA to come to fruition. The proposed body is tipped to root out all governance ills plaguing Gurgaon.

The GMDA bill is pending for the last five months and the delay in its passage was leading to speculation that a section in the government was not in favour of the proposed body. There was also some apprehension among the people as they said the ruling party, despite making tall claims, had not been able to take the ordinance route and neither was the bill passed in the budget session.

Seeking to put an end to the confusion, Khattar reiterated the resolve of the government for creating this agency. “The state government has, in principle, approved the formation of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority for the city and for making it functional; a proposal for enacting the Act would be moved in the next Assembly session,” the chief minister said on the sidelines of a whirlwind tour of Gurgaon on Saturday morning.

It may be recalled that the chief minister had announced the setting up of the GMDA in October 2016, and also said it would become functional by April 1, 2017. In the next few months, the government appointed a senior bureaucrat as OSD, GMDA and a number of employees were also hired by the agency. However, the government did not push the passage of the GMDA bill during the budget session.

Officials also said that there is a section of senior officials and politicians who believe that creation of the GMDA would result in revenue loss for the state government and its financial independence, too, could be comprised if the body is allowed to function autonomously.

However, with the chief minister, on Saturday, giving an indication of his support for the body, it is likely that his government will act on the promise in the next few months.