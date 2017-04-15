Gurgaon: CM Khattar says transfer of private colonies to MCG soon

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar brought big relief to residents of private colonies on Saturday. Interacting with mediapersons during a visit to the city on Saturday, the chief minister said his government will soon approve the proposal of transfer of private colonies to the Municipal Corporation of Gurgugram (MCG).

Haryana town and country planning (TCP) department is likely to submit a proposal in this regard to the chief minister for approval. The TCP will conduct the process of transfer of private colonies to MCG through the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

“TCP is working on it and we hope this is going to be translated into reality soon. We have received memorandums from city residents in this regard,” said the chief minister, reacting to media queries on the lack of basic civic amenities in private colonies.

However, the chief minister was evasive on direct questions on why the issue has been pending with the TCP for over three years even as the roads, sewer lines are in a shambles and there has been little respite for residents on such issues as water supply and cleanliness.

It is worth noting that the district town planning (DTP) Gurgaon sent the proposal of transfer to the MCG’s head office in Chandigarh two years ago. The DTP officials conducted survey of private colonies before sending the proposal to Chandigarh.

DLF, Palam Vihar, South City I and II, Sushant Lok I, II and III, Malibu Towne, Nirvana Country, Suncity and other colonies are still under the control of their respective developers. However, the residents claim they have been dragging their feet when it comes to addressing the civic issues.

Sunil Yadav, president of Palam Vihar RWA, said, “We are in a very difficult situation. The developer has been indifferent to maintaining basic civic amenities in our colony since the transfer to the MCG was proposed. And the sad part is that MCG says it will not spend a single penny on maintenance, because it does not have jurisdiction of our colony yet. There are similar issues in all private colonies and we have to seriously consider coming together and mobilising a massive protest.”

Principal secretary, ULB Haryana, Anand Mohan Sharan, said, “We are ready to take over private colonies.”