Gurgaon CMO admits to inaction against quacks, promises to make amends

A day after three doctors were arrested for illegally running nursing homes, the health department accepted that there has been “delay in action against quacks and illegally run nursing homes” in the city.

Officials said they said are forming more teams comprising homoeopathic and ayurveda doctors to tighten the noose around fake clinics.

Sunday’s arrests come after an RTI query, by Mahender Kumar of Bahalpa village in Sohna, revealed that 224 fake clinics and 141 quacks were operating in rural Gurgaon.

Seven teams were formed with officials from the civil surgeon’s office, the health department and drugs control department.

“These clinics were not being checked earlier. Now, the drive will continue for a month,” said BK Rajora, chief medical officer at Civil Hospital, Gurgaon.

“We were not very proactive in dealing with these illegal centres. But our teams have also observed that many such illegal units are operational and it is a cause for concern. We will take action against anyone found operating without a valid medical degree,” Rajora said.

The Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer denied any delay in action against quacks. He said the department cracked down on quacks in June and the process of making people aware about these illegal units was on.

“We had taken action against several unqualified medical practitioners. The process might be slow as these people have a network and operate across states,” drug control officer Amandeep Chauhan said.

RTI activist Kumar holds the state government responsible for the illegal nursing homes. He said these establishments are mushrooming as the state does not have a Nursing Homes Regulation Act.

“In the absence of a clinical establishment act, anyone can open a nursing home. Health is a very important aspect and government till now has been turning a blind eye towards the issue,” Kumar said.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said the government will soon have a clinical establishment act to regulate private nursing home.

Talking to the media, Vij said the government had a talk with Indian Medical Association officials regarding the formation of the Act.

Lives at risk

Sept 16: A man was booked by Gurgaon police for allegedly posing as a doctor and running a clinic in Madanpuri area. The police said he was not registered as a medical practitioner nor did he have a medical degree

Aug 3: A man, claiming to be a doctor, ran a private clinic in Sohna. He was booked after a team of two doctors raided his clinic in Ghanghola village. The quack fled

June 27: Six ‘fake’ doctors practising in private clinics in Shakti Park, Shivaji Park, Khadirpur and nearby places in Sector 10 and Shivaji Nagar in Gurgaon were arrested after a search operation by the CID and the health department

June 13: In a raid by health department and FDA, a man claiming to be a registered medical practitioner, who promised conception of male child through medication, was caught. The team searched a private hospital in Kherki Daula village and nabbed the man—Baldev Raj.