Gurgaon college student harassed and threatened after turning down ‘friendship’

A man was booked for allegedly stalking, threatening and harassing a 20-year-old woman, a college student, in Sohna after she allegedly turned down his offer of ‘friendship’, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused after the woman complained to the Sohna city police on Tuesday evening.

The woman said that while the man has been stalking and harassing her for the last one-and-a-half months, she was forced to approach the police on Tuesday after he allegedly held her hand, asked her to accept his ‘friendship’ and threatened to make her life difficult if she refused.

“The accused had been harassing the woman and following her for the last one-and-a-half months but she was tolerating it in the hope that he would stop. However, on Tuesday, the accused who is a resident of Sohna, blocked her way and threatened her. We have registered a case and the matter is being probed. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said sub inspector Meena, the investigating officer.

The police officer said it has been alleged that the accused had been taunting and harassing the woman for long.

“The accused, despite being told to stay away, continued to harass her. The victim is a college student and she said that her education was suffering badly because of the misbehaviour by the accused,” she said.

A case under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354D (stalking) and 506 (intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Sohna city police station.

Cases of stalking, threats and harassment of women are on the rise in Gurgaon district.

On August 6, a woman IT executive was allegedly stalked by two men in a car while she was travelling to her home from office in Sector 17. The accused allegedly passed lewd comments and tailed her for almost 20 minutes.