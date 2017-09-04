Gurgaon: Colony transfer a major issue in MCG polls, say residents

Residents of private colonies are unhappy with the civic infrastructure claiming that it has gone from bad to worse over the last five years. They said that there has also been little in the way of civic services over the last five years despite the fact that these colonies are proposed to be taken over by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to ensure proper upkeep.

The process of transferring these colonies has already been initiated.

Potholed roads, poor electricity supply, lack of a proper waste disposal mechanism and inadequate water supply stand testimony to shoddy infrastructure in private colonies such as South City, Suncity, Sushant Lok, DLF, Palam Vihar, Ardee City and Mayfield Garden, among others.

The elections to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are scheduled to be held on September 24. Residents grappling with shoddy upkeep and apathy over the last 5-6 years have set their hopes of a turnaround on the polls that are to be held after a delay of almost 15 years.

Anil Sharma, a resident of Sushant Lok, said, “We are very unhappy with the civic infrastructure or the lack of it, especially road, water supply and electricity supply. Over the last 7-8 years, the internal roads here have not seen any repair. There have merely been some patchwork on them. We will raise the slogan ‘No Road, No Vote’ in the run-up to the MCG election.”

The builders are alleged to have turned a blind eye to damaged internal roads in private colonies over the last 5-6 years.

“Citing the imminent transfer of colonies (to the MCG), builders stopped taking care of our roads and neither did they address the problem of inadequate water and electricity supply. We want an assurance from the (MCG poll) candidates that they will ensure basic amenities if elected councillor,” DC Yadav, a resident of Mayfield Garden, said.

In April, the Haryana government announced transfer of DLF phaeses 1 and 2, Sushant Lok, Suncity and Palam Vihar.

“The transfer process is still under way and it seems the MCG is not keen to take over the colonies till builders ensure provision of basic infrastructure,” VMK Singh, a resident of Suncity, said, adding that the transfer of colonies will be the main issue this MCG polls.

“We want councillors to work for our colonies and it is not possible till the transfer is complete,” Sunil Yadav, a resident of Palam Vihar, said.