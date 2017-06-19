Gurgaon: Completion of Hero Honda Chowk flyover project key to meeting rain challenge

With the Badshahpur drain expansion work in a limbo, Monday’s rain and crippled traffic came as a stark reminder to last year’s 48-hour gridlock caused by the overflowing drain near Hero Honda Chowk.

With no word yet on when the expansion work will commence, focus has shifted to the completion of the remaining carriageway of the Hero Honda Chowk flyover that is expected to be opened to commuters next month.

The carriageway, once opened, will reduce the commuters’ woes to some extent as the traffic towards Manesar from New Delhi will be able to bypass the waterlogged area at the junction.

Although the traffic from Sector 34 and Pataudi will not be able to evade waterlogging at the junction, the reduced vehicle load below the flyover can ensure streamlining of the traffic flow.

Waterlogging originates from Khandsa village where the width of the Badshahpur drain reduces to 10 metres from 30 metres. This results in the drain being clogged and the resultant backflow reaches as far as Hero Honda Chowk during the monsoon.

The backflow came to haunt the commuters yet again on Monday, as they took two hours to reach Manesar from Rajiv Chowk. The overflowing drain left the junction waterlogged and hobbled traffic. However, on the other side, the traffic from Manesar towards New Delhi did not run into similar disruption as they took the Hero Honda Chowk flyover (one carriageway of the eight-lane flyover which opened to traffic on March 27).

The remaining side of the carriageway is scheduled to open on June 30. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said that they are likely to miss this deadline owing to a legal tussle between the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) and a restaurant, which was deemed to be coming in the way of construction of the other carriageway. The matter was finally settled two months ago after the Punjab and Haryana high court ruled in favour of the Huda.

“The pre-monsoon rain has also been a hurdle to the ongoing construction work. However, 80% construction has been completed. We are trying to complete the project at the earliest and are pushing ourselves to meet the deadline,” Ashok Kumar Sharma, project director, NHAI, said.

Last week, NHAI officials also installed a culvert on the functional carriageway in order to enable it to channel rainwater to the Badshahpur drain ahead of Khandsa village and reduce waterlogging on the flyover.