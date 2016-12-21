Gurgaon conductor kills self over Rs5,000

A 28-year-old bus conductor allegedly committed suicide at his Bilaspur residence because his friend was allegedly unable to return Rs5,000 he had borrowed from him. The police booked two people on charges of abetment to suicide, intimidation and conspiring to harass the victim.

The deceased was identified as Pawan Singh of Bhora Kalan village, which is 30km from Gurgaon. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room at 6pm by his brother Karan Singh.

The police recovered a suicide note which blamed two persons — Parveen and Bunty — for abetting Pawan to commit suicide. After completing the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. Pawan is survived by his mother and three brothers, the police said.

“The suicide note said that Parveen had borrowed Rs5,000 from him, which he failed to return. It also mentioned the Bunty also harassed him,” said sub-inspector Parveen Kumar, the investigation officer.

“A case has been registered against them. We are investigating it,” Kumar said.

The police said that they are tracking the duo, who are on the run. According to the police, the family told them that Pawan looked depressed for the last few days.

Recently, a head constable of Gurgaon police allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Gurgaon police lines on October 6. A 52-year-old junior engineer (JE) of the electricity department allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home on August 30.