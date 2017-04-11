Gurgaon: Convergys employee jumps to death from seventh floor

A 45-year-old call centre employee allegedly jumped to death on Tuesday from seventh floor of her office building at Sohna road under Badshahpur police station.

The woman, Pooja Vardhan, was reportedly suffering from depression and was employed at Convergys.

Vardhan jumped at around 2pm between the empty space from the stairs inside the building. She was taken to a private Hospital for treatment but she succumbed to her injuries, the police said.

She was a resident of Pink Town house in DLF phase-3 and was under training at the call centre for the last one month. Prior to that she worked with Google and Genpact but was reportedly under depression because of issues related to work, the police said.

“She joined Convergys a month ago and was undergoing training. No suicide note has been found. A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter”, said ASI Munesh, investigating officer in the case.

Police officials said that Vardhan was reportedly depressed and was also under medication because she was not satisfied with her performance at work. Her husband has been working in the same organisation for the last seven years.

“The police team found the victim lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead”, said Rajinder Kumar, SHO, Badshahpur.

On May 15, 2016, a chief operating officer in a leading Multinational company had jumped to death from the 19th floor of a block at posh locality Belvedere Park in DLF Phase-2. The deceased had left behind a suicide note mentioning that he is responsible for his step.

On April 21, 2016, a 32-year-old Chinese national, working as an engineer in a multinational company, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off eighth floor of Spaze Techpark building in Sector 49 at Sohna Road. The deceased was reportedly depressed and was restlessly talking on the phone before jumping down the gap between the staircase.