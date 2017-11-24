Gurgaon: Cop found hanging in Sector 82 residence

A 50-year-old police assistant sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Sector 82 in Kherki Daula area on Friday.

The deceased, Sant Kumar, was posted at Ballabgarh in Faridabad district of Haryana. His family members told police that he attended a relative’s wedding reception on Friday and killed himself after returning home.

Sources said his family members found his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling at around 4am and called up the police. A police team reached his home, located at Shikohpur village, and took the body into their custody. The police said they collected finger prints from the body and the room where he was found dead for further investigation.

No suicide note was found near his body, the police said. A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC. Kumar is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

His body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board. The post-mortem report said that he died from the choking of his windpipe. Doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination said that his windpipe choked because of the hanging.

“We are investigating the case. His family members told the investigating officer that he was under extreme stress because of some family issues,” inspector Yaswant Yadav, station house officer, Kherki Daula police station, said.

While further investigation is on, the police said that the post-mortem report did not suggest any foul play. “We are collecting finger prints and all related evidence to investigate all possible angles in this case,” Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer, Gurgaon police, said.

On September 19, a 42-year old Haryana police officer was shot dead at his home in DLF Phase-3. Assistant sub-inspector Naresh Yadav was posted at Pali police post in Faridabad and lived with his family in DLF Phase-3. The police suspected that Mohit Yadav (21), the officer’s son, had a role in his father’s death .

On April 23, a 38-year-old BSF jawan allegedly committed suicide at Bhondsi BSF camp while he was on duty. The jawan, indentified as Sunil Kumar Yadav of Dadipur in Uttar Pradesh, is survived by a wife.

On March 4, a 45-year-old police inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the rest room of Sadar police station in Gurgaon. Reports suggested that the officer allegedly shot himself with his service revolver.