Gurgaon cop wins medal at world police games in USA

A Gurgaon police official won laurels for the state and the police department by winning medals in golf team event at the World Police and Fire Games held at Los Angeles in the US. Over 250 golfers participated in the event held over three days on three different courses at Wilson golf course, Harding golf course and Trump nation park golf course.

The team comprising of Gurgaon police DCP Kulvinder Singh posted at Bhondsi and Pushpendra S Rathore, DIG, BSF won a gold medal and bronze medal in the team event. The duo had also won a gold in the team event in the last games held in 2015 in Fairfax US.

Kulvinder Singh is presently the individual champion of the All India police golf tournament held in Greater Noida last year. He has been playing golf for the last 14 years.

“I have been playing golf for the last several years and initially it started as a hobby but now I have been competing at the international events for the last couple of years. Being posted in Gurgaon has helped me to learn as there are a number of good courses,” said Singh.