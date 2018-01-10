Gurgaon: Cost for boosting amenities in DLF colonies approved

In a major boost to the process of transferring private colonies to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the town and country planning department (TCP) in Haryana has cleared the cost estimates listed by the MCG in its deficiency assessment reports for DLF phases 1,2 and 3.

The assessment reports include the list of deficiencies and the estimated cost required to address them. The same is a prerequisite prior to the MCG’s takeover of the colonies from the DLF, the private developer.

The estimates for addressing deficiencies in DLF 1,2 and 3 have been pegged at ₹64 crore, ₹58 crore and ₹60 crore respectively.

“The clearance (of the cost estimate) by the TCP has put the three colonies at the penultimate stage of the transfer process. Only the confirmation of notice by the TCP is awaited,” MCG Commissioner V Umashankar said.

According to MCG officials, the subsequent step involves a notice issued by TL Satyaprakash, director, TCP, to the developer seeking their response on whether they wish to take up the task of addressing the deficiencies or pay for it.

“The developer can either pay a lump sum to the MCG for addressing the deficiencies listed in the assessment reports or take the onus on itself. Based on the developer’s response, the MCG will decide on its further course,” Umashankar said.

The three colonies, along with Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok Phase 1, were among the first list of colonies to be transferred to the MCG. The process of transferring the colonies was set in motion following an order to that effect by Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in February 2016. Suncity, South City 1-2 and Ardee City were added to the list in 2017.

For residents, the move to clear the estimates has brought fresh hopes that the glaring loopholes listed in the reports, especially those pertaining to roads, drainage, water supply and collection and disposal of waste will be addressed.

“Our colony has suffered from poor planning. The developer is ill-equipped to provide the basic amenities and we are counting on the MCG to bring about the much-desired change,” Somnath Majumdar, a resident of DLF Phase 1, said.

The three colonies were developed in the 1980’s, more than a decade before the real estate boom in Gurgaon, which saw MNCs and BPOs mushrooming in the city.

Residents claimed that while there was an ‘unprecedented’ growth in the realty sector, there was no commensurate leg-up in infrastructure and urban amenities.

“Water supply was more than sufficient in the 1990’s. Once the real estate boom took place, there was a fresh influx of people in our colonies and the amenities were soon deemed inadequate. The MCG’s takeover may provide a solution to our problem, as they might lay new water pipelines and add booster pumps to augment water supply to our colony,” Abhijit Chatterjee, a resident of DLF Phase 2, said.

DLF Phase 3, situated between the Delhi border and Cyber City and home to several MNCs and BPOs, is also plagued by a host of civic deficiencies, which residents hope, will be addressed after the MCG takeover.

“Roads are potholed, illegal constructions continue unabated and garbage sites are overflowing. With the quality of services being as appalling as they are, we can only hope things to get better once the MCG takes control over our colony,” Deepak Singla, a resident of DLF Phase 3, said.

BOX:

Established since: DLF Phase 1 and 2- 1983, DLF Phase 3- 1983

Area: DLF Phase 1- 590 acres, DLF Phase 2- 488 acres, DLF Phase 3-467 acres

Deficiencies:

Only cosmetic repair of roads conducted over the last 7-8 years, immediate need of re-carpeting.

Drains clogged with silt deposits and operating at 50 % capacity in some areas.

Sewage treatment plant absent for processing sewage water.

Community centres being used as clubs.

Parks under-maintained.