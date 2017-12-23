Gurgaon: Crushed child wanted to catch balloon which fell off bus, say police

The parents of 3-year old Rakshit Yadav, who was killed in a freak bus accident on Saturday, were in a state of shock. Locals in the village said that both the mother and father was not able to come to terms with the tragedy and fell ill. The entire Mushedpur village in Farrukh Nagar, 22-km from Gurgaon, which is home to a sizeable population of people belonging to the Ahir community, was in a state of mourning when Hindustan Times visited them on Saturday evening.

Rakshit, son of Jitender Yadav and a resident of Mus, was killed on Saturday morning when he accidently came under the rear tyre of a school bus outside his home. Police said the victim had come with his mother Seema Yadav to see off his sister around 8.30am when the accident took place. A case was registered at Farrukh Nagar police station.

“Rakshit was the only boy in the family and was loved by everyone. We are shocked beyond belief. His mother is inconsolable and even passed out because of shock,” Rajpal Yadav, a relative, said.

Rakshit’s father fainted after getting word of his son’s death and has not spoken a word since, said another relative. “No one saw the boy going towards the bus or coming under the wheels. It was only when a loud sound was heard that the boy’s mother realised what had happened and fainted,” said Rakesh Yadav, a relative who came to join the family in mourning, said.

Inspector Karan Singh, station house officer (SHO) Farrukh Nagar, said that the boy had apparently seen a balloon in the hand of one of the schoolchildren sitting by the window of the bus. He said as the balloon fell off the student’s hand, he rushed to fetch it. “He ran to get the balloon and unfortunately met with the accident,” Singh said.

A case was registered against the bus driver under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.